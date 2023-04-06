Markets
LEVI

Levi Strauss Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

April 06, 2023 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Levi Strauss (LEVI) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $115 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $196 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Levi Strauss reported adjusted earnings of $135 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $1.689 billion from $1.592 billion last year.

Levi Strauss earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $115 Mln. vs. $196 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.29 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.32 -Revenue (Q1): $1.689 Bln vs. $1.592 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.30 to $1.40 Full year revenue guidance: $6.3 Bln to $6.4 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LEVI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.