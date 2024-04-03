Levi Strauss Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Levi Strauss (LEVI):

Earnings: -$11 million in Q1 vs. $115 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.03 in Q1 vs. $0.29 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Levi Strauss reported adjusted earnings of $103 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.21 per share Revenue: $1.56 billion in Q1 vs. $1.69 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.17 to $1.27

