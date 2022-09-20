Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Levi Strauss Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Levi Strauss had US$1.00b of debt in May 2022, down from US$1.27b, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$698.3m, its net debt is less, at about US$306.2m. NYSE:LEVI Debt to Equity History September 20th 2022

How Healthy Is Levi Strauss' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Levi Strauss had liabilities of US$1.73b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$2.28b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$698.3m in cash and US$609.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$2.70b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Levi Strauss has a market capitalization of US$7.05b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Levi Strauss has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.31. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 24.8 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Levi Strauss has boosted its EBIT by 82%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Levi Strauss's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Levi Strauss recorded free cash flow worth 71% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Happily, Levi Strauss's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And the good news does not stop there, as its EBIT growth rate also supports that impression! Zooming out, Levi Strauss seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Levi Strauss you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

