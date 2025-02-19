Levi Strauss (LEVI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Levi Strauss (LEVI) ending at $18.22, denoting a +0.72% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the jeans maker had gained 3.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.98% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Levi Strauss in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.28, reflecting a 7.69% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.54 billion, reflecting a 1.04% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $6.27 billion, indicating changes of +1.6% and -1.29%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Levi Strauss. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been an 8.87% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Levi Strauss presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Levi Strauss is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.28. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.29 of its industry.

Meanwhile, LEVI's PEG ratio is currently 1.86. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.2.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LEVI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

