Levi Strauss (LEVI) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The latest trading session saw Levi Strauss (LEVI) ending at $17.74, denoting a -1.06% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1%.

Shares of the jeans maker witnessed a gain of 12.34% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 9.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.65%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Levi Strauss in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.13, showcasing a 18.75% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.37 billion, indicating a 5.23% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $5.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.6% and -6.11%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Levi Strauss is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Levi Strauss is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.58. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.35 for its industry.

We can also see that LEVI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.69. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, placing it within the bottom 45% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.