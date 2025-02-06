Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Levi Strauss (LEVI) standing at $19.06, reflecting a -0.68% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.51%.

Shares of the jeans maker witnessed a gain of 7.45% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 7.61% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Levi Strauss in its upcoming release. On that day, Levi Strauss is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.54 billion, down 1.04% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.27 per share and a revenue of $6.27 billion, representing changes of +1.6% and -1.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.87% lower. Levi Strauss currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Levi Strauss is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.15. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.14.

Also, we should mention that LEVI has a PEG ratio of 1.98. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

