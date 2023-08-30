Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed at $14.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.77% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the jeans maker had lost 6.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.35%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.68%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Levi Strauss as it approaches its next earnings release. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.55 billion, up 1.89% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Levi Strauss currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Levi Strauss is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.93, so we one might conclude that Levi Strauss is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that LEVI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LEVI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.