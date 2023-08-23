Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed the most recent trading day at $13.92, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the jeans maker had lost 2.65% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.14% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 3.13% in that time.

Levi Strauss will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Levi Strauss to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.55 billion, up 1.89% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $6.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -25.33% and +1.65%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Levi Strauss is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Levi Strauss has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.5 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.61, which means Levi Strauss is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that LEVI has a PEG ratio of 0.56 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LEVI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LEVI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

