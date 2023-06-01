Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed at $13.05, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%.

Coming into today, shares of the jeans maker had lost 5.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.42%.

Levi Strauss will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 13.79% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.33 billion, down 9.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $6.34 billion, which would represent changes of -14% and +2.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Levi Strauss is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Levi Strauss currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.36.

We can also see that LEVI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.