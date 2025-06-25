Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Moves -2.95%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed at $18.07, marking a -2.95% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.31%.

The jeans maker's stock has climbed by 1.25% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Levi Strauss in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 10, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, down 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.37 billion, indicating a 5.23% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $5.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.6% and -6.11%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Levi Strauss is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Levi Strauss is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.14. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.27 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that LEVI has a PEG ratio of 1.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LEVI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, finds itself in the bottom 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

