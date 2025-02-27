Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Moves -1.58%: What You Should Know

Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed the most recent trading day at $17.49, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the jeans maker had lost 1.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.87%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.23%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Levi Strauss in its upcoming release. On that day, Levi Strauss is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.69%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.54 billion, reflecting a 1.04% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.27 per share and a revenue of $6.27 billion, indicating changes of +1.6% and -1.29%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.86% lower within the past month. Currently, Levi Strauss is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Levi Strauss is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.03. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.98.

We can also see that LEVI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.83. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry stood at 1.08 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

