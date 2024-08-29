Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Moves 1.17%: What You Should Know

Levi Strauss (LEVI) ended the recent trading session at $19.04, demonstrating a +1.17% swing from the preceding day's closing price. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.23%.

The jeans maker's shares have seen an increase of 2.67% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.55%.

The upcoming earnings release of Levi Strauss will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.33, marking a 17.86% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.55 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $6.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.64% and +2.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Levi Strauss boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Levi Strauss is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.12. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.05.

Also, we should mention that LEVI has a PEG ratio of 1.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.83.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

