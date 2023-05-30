Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Moves 0.97%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed at $13.56, marking a +0.97% move from the previous day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the jeans maker had lost 7.25% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Levi Strauss as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Levi Strauss to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 89.66%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.33 billion, down 9.42% from the year-ago period.

LEVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $6.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14% and +2.79%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Levi Strauss is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Levi Strauss's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.65, so we one might conclude that Levi Strauss is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that LEVI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.