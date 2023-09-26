Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Moves -0.84%: What You Should Know

Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed the most recent trading day at $12.92, moving -0.84% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the jeans maker had lost 6.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Levi Strauss will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 5, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Levi Strauss to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.55 billion, up 1.89% from the year-ago period.

LEVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $6.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -25.33% and +1.65%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Levi Strauss is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Levi Strauss's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.68. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.94.

It is also worth noting that LEVI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.22 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LEVI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

