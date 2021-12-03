Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed the most recent trading day at $25.20, moving -0.71% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the jeans maker had lost 5.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.97% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Levi Strauss as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.68 billion, up 21.14% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Levi Strauss is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Levi Strauss has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.79 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.96, so we one might conclude that Levi Strauss is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.