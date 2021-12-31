Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed at $25.03, marking a -0.04% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the jeans maker had lost 1.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.82%.

Levi Strauss will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Levi Strauss is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.68 billion, up 21.14% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Levi Strauss is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Levi Strauss's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.7, which means Levi Strauss is trading at a premium to the group.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

