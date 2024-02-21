Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Levi Strauss (LEVI) reached $17.94, with a -0.33% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.32%.

Shares of the jeans maker witnessed a gain of 14.29% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 4.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99%.

The upcoming earnings release of Levi Strauss will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Levi Strauss to post earnings of $0.22 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.29%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.53 billion, reflecting a 9.54% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $6.33 billion, indicating changes of +12.73% and +2.42%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.58% decrease. Levi Strauss presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Levi Strauss is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.52. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.09.

We can additionally observe that LEVI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.13. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

