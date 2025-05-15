Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed the most recent trading day at $17.51, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.18%.

The jeans maker's shares have seen an increase of 24.24% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 9%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Levi Strauss in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.13, reflecting a 18.75% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.37 billion, indicating a 5.23% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.23 per share and a revenue of $5.97 billion, indicating changes of -1.6% and -6.11%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Levi Strauss. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Levi Strauss presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Levi Strauss's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.25. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.04.

It's also important to note that LEVI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.65. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, positioning it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

