Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Levi Strauss (LEVI) ended the recent trading session at $15.81, demonstrating a -1.25% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.63%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.21%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.52%.

Shares of the jeans maker witnessed a loss of 4.3% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 0.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.7%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Levi Strauss in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.13, signifying a 18.75% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.37 billion, indicating a 5.23% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

LEVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $5.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.6% and -6.11%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.89% lower. As of now, Levi Strauss holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Levi Strauss is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.41, which means Levi Strauss is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that LEVI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.39.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 146, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

