Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Levi Strauss (LEVI) ended the recent trading session at $16.04, demonstrating a -0.06% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.28%.

Shares of the jeans maker have depreciated by 12.72% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.73%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Levi Strauss in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Levi Strauss to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.69%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.54 billion, indicating a 1.04% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $6.27 billion, which would represent changes of +1.6% and -1.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Levi Strauss currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Levi Strauss currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.67. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.89.

It is also worth noting that LEVI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. LEVI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

