Levi Strauss (LEVI) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Levi Strauss (LEVI) standing at $17.48, reflecting a -1.74% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

The jeans maker's shares have seen an increase of 2.3% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

The upcoming earnings release of Levi Strauss will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.28, signifying a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.54 billion, reflecting a 1.04% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.27 per share and a revenue of $6.27 billion, demonstrating changes of +1.6% and -1.29%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an 8.87% decrease. Levi Strauss presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Levi Strauss is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.05. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.97.

We can also see that LEVI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LEVI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.