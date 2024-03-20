Levi Strauss (LEVI) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed the latest trading day at $18.72, indicating a +0.05% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.25%.

Shares of the jeans maker have appreciated by 3.94% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of Levi Strauss will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Levi Strauss is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 41.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.53 billion, down 9.54% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.22 per share and a revenue of $6.33 billion, representing changes of +10.91% and +2.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.34% downward. Currently, Levi Strauss is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Levi Strauss is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.29. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.29.

Also, we should mention that LEVI has a PEG ratio of 1.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

