Levi Strauss (LEVI) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Levi Strauss (LEVI) ended the recent trading session at $15.60, demonstrating a +0.58% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.7%.

Shares of the jeans maker witnessed a loss of 3.36% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Levi Strauss in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 25, 2024. On that day, Levi Strauss is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.47%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.66 billion, indicating a 4.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher. At present, Levi Strauss boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Levi Strauss is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.53.

It is also worth noting that LEVI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.53. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.