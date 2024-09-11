Levi Strauss (LEVI) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed at $19.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.31% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.17%.

The jeans maker's stock has climbed by 5.37% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.53% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.92%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Levi Strauss in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.33, marking a 17.86% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.55 billion, showing a 2.7% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.25 per share and a revenue of $6.31 billion, signifying shifts of +13.64% and +2.12%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Levi Strauss possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Levi Strauss is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.45. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.23 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that LEVI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.76.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LEVI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.