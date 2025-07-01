Levi Strauss (LEVI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Levi Strauss (LEVI) ended the recent trading session at $18.87, demonstrating a +2.06% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.82%.

The jeans maker's shares have seen an increase of 8.19% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of Levi Strauss will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 10, 2025. On that day, Levi Strauss is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.37 billion, reflecting a 5.23% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.23 per share and a revenue of $5.97 billion, signifying shifts of -1.6% and -6.11%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Levi Strauss. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Levi Strauss boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Levi Strauss is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.03. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.38.

We can also see that LEVI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.94 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 187, this industry ranks in the bottom 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

