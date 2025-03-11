Levi Strauss (LEVI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed at $16.23, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Shares of the jeans maker witnessed a loss of 11.09% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 10.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.29%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Levi Strauss in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.28, signifying a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.54 billion, showing a 1.04% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

LEVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $6.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.6% and -1.29%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Levi Strauss is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Levi Strauss has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.78 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.61.

Investors should also note that LEVI has a PEG ratio of 1.67 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.37.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

