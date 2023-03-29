Levi Strauss (LEVI) Q1 Earnings Upcoming: Factors to Note

Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI is likely to register top-line and bottom-line declines when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Apr 6, after the closing bell. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $1,582 million, which indicates a dip of 0.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable over the past 30 days at 32 cents and suggests a decrease of 30.4% from the year-earlier quarter’s tally.



The company’s performance over the trailing four quarters reveals that it has delivered an earnings surprise of 14.3%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the consensus mark by a surprise of 13.3%.

Key Factors to Note

Levi Strauss’ first-quarter results might have been hurt by the challenging operating backdrop, including supply-chain bottlenecks, inflationary pressures and a promotional landscape. Additionally, unfavorable currency fluctuations and stiff competition remain concerns. All these headwinds coupled with deleveraged selling, general and administrative costs might have weighed on the company’s profitability during the quarter under review.



However, Levi Strauss’ omnichannel initiatives and brand strength appear encouraging. The company has been strengthening its omni capabilities including Buy Online, Pick-up in Store, line-queuing, same-day delivery, mobile checkout and return capabilities including contactless returns. LEVI has been elevating brands, investing in digital tools and capabilities and pacing up efforts to diversify across geographies, product categories and distribution channels.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Levi Strauss this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price and EPS Surprise

Levi Strauss & Co. price-eps-surprise | Levi Strauss & Co. Quote

Levi Strauss has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3, making surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings:



Crocs CROX currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is likely to register bottom-line improvement when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $2.14 suggests growth of 4.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



Crocs’ top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $853 million, which indicates an improvement of 29.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CROX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Five Below FIVE currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register bottom-line improvement when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS of 63 cents suggests an increase of 6.8% from the year-ago quarter.



Five Below’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $729.5 million, which indicates an improvement of 14.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. FIVE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.3%, on average.



Oxford Industries OXM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.47% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $3.74 suggests an increase of 6.9% from the year-ago reported number.



Oxford Industries’ top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $419.1 million, which suggests growth of 18.9% from the prior-year quarter. OXM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.7%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.