Levi Strauss (LEVI) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Levi Strauss (LEVI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.54 billion, exhibiting a decline of 1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Levi Strauss metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' should come in at $735.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- Europe' will reach $411.06 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Other Brands' stands at $109.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Asia' will reach $280.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.8%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Levi Strauss here>>>



Levi Strauss shares have witnessed a change of -1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LEVI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

