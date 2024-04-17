Levi Strauss (LEVI) Price Target Increased by 22.10% to 22.45

The average one-year price target for Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) has been revised to 22.45 / share. This is an increase of 22.10% from the prior estimate of 18.39 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.02% from the latest reported closing price of 20.41 / share.

Levi Strauss Declares $0.12 Dividend

On January 25, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2024 received the payment on February 23, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $20.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.35%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.22%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 3.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=184).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in Levi Strauss. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEVI is 0.20%, an increase of 2.13%. The put/call ratio of LEVI is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,942K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,626K shares, representing a decrease of 8.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 84.98% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,625K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,625K shares, representing an increase of 15.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 28.16% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,625K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,625K shares, representing an increase of 15.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 26.80% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 6,343K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,266K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 14.48% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 5,836K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,750K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 3.66% over the last quarter.

Levi Strauss Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, and Denizen® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,100 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2020 net revenues were $4,453 million.

