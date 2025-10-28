Levi Strauss (LEVI) Price Target Increased by 11.75% to 27.68

The average one-year price target for Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) has been revised to $27.68 / share. This is an increase of 11.75% from the prior estimate of $24.77 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.16% from the latest reported closing price of $21.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in Levi Strauss. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEVI is 0.18%, an increase of 2.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 104,073K shares. The put/call ratio of LEVI is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,625K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,563K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,110K shares , representing an increase of 31.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 57.88% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,311K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,620K shares , representing a decrease of 53.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 89.78% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 4,311K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,866K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,566K shares , representing a decrease of 18.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 10.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.