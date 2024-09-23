Levi Strauss (LEVI) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Levi Strauss (LEVI) reached $20.42, with a +1.29% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.28% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.15%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.15%.

The jeans maker's stock has climbed by 3.38% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.07% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Levi Strauss in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 2, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.31, up 10.71% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.55 billion, showing a 2.7% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.25 per share and a revenue of $6.31 billion, representing changes of +13.64% and +2.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Levi Strauss is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Levi Strauss is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.19. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.19.

Also, we should mention that LEVI has a PEG ratio of 1.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

