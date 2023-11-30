Levi Strauss (LEVI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed at $15.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.38% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the jeans maker had gained 12.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 9.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 10.72%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Levi Strauss in its upcoming release. On that day, Levi Strauss is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.47%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.67 billion, indicating a 4.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $6.2 billion, which would represent changes of -27.33% and +0.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Levi Strauss boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Levi Strauss currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.16. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.39.

One should further note that LEVI currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.53.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, placing it within the bottom 46% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.