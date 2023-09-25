Levi Strauss (LEVI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed the most recent trading day at $13.03, moving +1.48% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the jeans maker had lost 8.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Levi Strauss as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 5, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Levi Strauss to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.55 billion, up 1.89% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $6.27 billion, which would represent changes of -25.33% and +1.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Levi Strauss is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Levi Strauss currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.82, which means Levi Strauss is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that LEVI has a PEG ratio of 0.52 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LEVI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

