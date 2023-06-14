Levi Strauss (LEVI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed at $14.93, marking a +0.61% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the jeans maker had gained 11.83% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Levi Strauss as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, down 89.66% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.33 billion, down 9.42% from the year-ago period.

LEVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $6.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14% and +2.79%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Levi Strauss is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Levi Strauss's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.52.

Meanwhile, LEVI's PEG ratio is currently 3.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

