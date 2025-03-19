Levi Strauss (LEVI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed at $16.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.64% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.08% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.92%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the jeans maker had lost 12.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 11.45%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.26%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Levi Strauss in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.28, indicating a 7.69% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.54 billion, down 1.04% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $6.27 billion, indicating changes of +1.6% and -1.29%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Levi Strauss is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Levi Strauss's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.49. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.69 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that LEVI has a PEG ratio of 1.63. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry stood at 1.29 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

