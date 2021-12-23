Levi Strauss (LEVI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed at $24.62, marking a +1.9% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the jeans maker had lost 14.3% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Levi Strauss as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.68 billion, up 21.14% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Levi Strauss is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Levi Strauss currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.2, which means Levi Strauss is trading at a premium to the group.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

