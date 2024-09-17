Levi Strauss (LEVI) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw Levi Strauss (LEVI) ending at $19.70, denoting a +1.13% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

Shares of the jeans maker witnessed a gain of 0.62% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54%.

The upcoming earnings release of Levi Strauss will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.33, indicating a 17.86% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.55 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $6.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.64% and +2.12%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Levi Strauss presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Levi Strauss is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.27.

It is also worth noting that LEVI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.14. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

