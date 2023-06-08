Levi Strauss (LEVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed at $14.49, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the jeans maker had gained 5.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.44%.

Levi Strauss will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Levi Strauss is projected to report earnings of $0.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 89.66%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.33 billion, down 9.42% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $6.34 billion, which would represent changes of -14% and +2.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Levi Strauss is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Levi Strauss is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.82, so we one might conclude that Levi Strauss is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that LEVI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

