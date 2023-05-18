Levi Strauss (LEVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed at $13.38, marking a +0.22% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.73%.

Heading into today, shares of the jeans maker had lost 11.71% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Levi Strauss as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, down 89.66% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.33 billion, down 9.42% from the year-ago period.

LEVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $6.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14% and +2.79%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Levi Strauss currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Levi Strauss is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.35. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.74.

Investors should also note that LEVI has a PEG ratio of 3.01 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LEVI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

