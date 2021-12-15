Levi Strauss (LEVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed the most recent trading day at $24.40, moving +0.04% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.64% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the jeans maker had lost 11.53% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.83% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Levi Strauss as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.68 billion, up 21.14% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Levi Strauss currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Levi Strauss currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.13. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.18.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.