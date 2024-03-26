Levi Strauss (LEVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Levi Strauss (LEVI) ended the recent trading session at $18.80, demonstrating a +0.86% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.42%.

Shares of the jeans maker witnessed a gain of 2.93% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 2.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Levi Strauss in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 3, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.20, showcasing a 41.18% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.53 billion, down 9.54% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.22 per share and a revenue of $6.33 billion, indicating changes of +10.91% and +2.42%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.34% decrease. At present, Levi Strauss boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Levi Strauss has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.24 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.18, so one might conclude that Levi Strauss is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that LEVI currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.19. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.46.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, placing it within the bottom 32% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

