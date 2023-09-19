Levi Strauss (LEVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed at $13.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.66% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the jeans maker had lost 5.36% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Levi Strauss will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Levi Strauss to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.55 billion, up 1.89% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $6.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -25.33% and +1.65%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Levi Strauss is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Levi Strauss has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.87 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.04, which means Levi Strauss is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that LEVI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

