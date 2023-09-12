Levi Strauss (LEVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed at $13.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the jeans maker had lost 8.02% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Levi Strauss as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Levi Strauss is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.55 billion, up 1.89% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $6.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -25.33% and +1.65%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Levi Strauss is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Levi Strauss is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.08, so we one might conclude that Levi Strauss is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that LEVI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LEVI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

