Levi Strauss (LEVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed the most recent trading day at $14.57, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.68%.

Coming into today, shares of the jeans maker had gained 5.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Levi Strauss as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Levi Strauss to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.55 billion, up 1.89% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $6.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -25.33% and +1.65%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Levi Strauss is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Levi Strauss currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.56, so we one might conclude that Levi Strauss is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that LEVI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

