Levi Strauss (LEVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed the most recent trading day at $13.13, moving +0.31% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.73%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the jeans maker had lost 8.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.5% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Levi Strauss as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Levi Strauss is projected to report earnings of $0.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 89.66%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.33 billion, down 9.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $6.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of -14% and +2.79%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Levi Strauss is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Levi Strauss's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.22, which means Levi Strauss is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that LEVI has a PEG ratio of 2.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

