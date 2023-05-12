Levi Strauss (LEVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed at $13.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the jeans maker had lost 11.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.6%.

Levi Strauss will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Levi Strauss is projected to report earnings of $0.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 89.66%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.33 billion, down 9.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $6.34 billion, which would represent changes of -14% and +2.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Levi Strauss is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Levi Strauss is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.45. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.69.

It is also worth noting that LEVI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.