Levi Strauss (LEVI) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Levi Strauss (LEVI) reached $19.08, with a -0.63% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.3%.

The jeans maker's shares have seen an increase of 9.65% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Levi Strauss in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.33, marking a 17.86% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.55 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.25 per share and a revenue of $6.31 billion, indicating changes of +13.64% and +2.12%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Levi Strauss. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Levi Strauss is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Levi Strauss currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.03, so one might conclude that Levi Strauss is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that LEVI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.12. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry stood at 1.86 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LEVI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

