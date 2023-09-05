Levi Strauss (LEVI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed the most recent trading day at $13.75, moving -1.29% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the jeans maker had lost 3.6% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.

Levi Strauss will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Levi Strauss is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.55 billion, up 1.89% from the prior-year quarter.

LEVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $6.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -25.33% and +1.65%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Levi Strauss is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Levi Strauss is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.68, which means Levi Strauss is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, LEVI's PEG ratio is currently 0.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LEVI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LEVI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

