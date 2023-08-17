Levi Strauss (LEVI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed at $14 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.13% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the jeans maker had gained 0.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.24% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 2.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Levi Strauss as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, down 32.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.55 billion, up 1.89% from the year-ago period.

LEVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $6.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -25.33% and +1.65%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Levi Strauss is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Levi Strauss currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.8, so we one might conclude that Levi Strauss is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, LEVI's PEG ratio is currently 0.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

