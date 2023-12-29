Levi Strauss (LEVI) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Levi Strauss (LEVI) ending at $16.54, denoting a -1.02% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

Shares of the jeans maker have appreciated by 7.88% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Levi Strauss in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.43, up 26.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.66 billion, indicating a 4.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Levi Strauss holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Levi Strauss is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.71.

We can also see that LEVI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.